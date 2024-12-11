Explore
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 126.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.85 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 128.5 and closed at 126.15, experiencing a high of 128.5 and a low of 126.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 52,379.19 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 97.83. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,512,405 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 09:16:35 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Steel Authority of India has declined by 0.35%, currently trading at 126.40. Over the past year, however, the stock has experienced a significant increase of 25.80%, reaching 126.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.21%, reaching 24,610.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.27%
3 Months-1.31%
6 Months-16.03%
YTD2.56%
1 Year25.8%
11 Dec 2024, 08:46:36 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1128.12Support 1125.87
Resistance 2129.43Support 2124.93
Resistance 3130.37Support 3123.62
11 Dec 2024, 08:31:06 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 10.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold8875
    Sell6654
    Strong Sell991113
11 Dec 2024, 08:19:11 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17809 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1512 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:06:31 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹126.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 128.5 & 126.25 yesterday to end at 126.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

