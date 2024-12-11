Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹128.5 and closed at ₹126.15, experiencing a high of ₹128.5 and a low of ₹126.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹52,379.19 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹97.83. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,512,405 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Steel Authority of India has declined by 0.35%, currently trading at ₹126.40. Over the past year, however, the stock has experienced a significant increase of 25.80%, reaching ₹126.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.21%, reaching 24,610.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.27%
|3 Months
|-1.31%
|6 Months
|-16.03%
|YTD
|2.56%
|1 Year
|25.8%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|128.12
|Support 1
|125.87
|Resistance 2
|129.43
|Support 2
|124.93
|Resistance 3
|130.37
|Support 3
|123.62
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 10.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|11
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1512 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.5 & ₹126.25 yesterday to end at ₹126.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.