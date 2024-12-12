Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹126.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹126.85. The stock reached a high of ₹128.7 and a low of ₹126.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹52,379.19 crore, the company's shares traded a total volume of 977,112 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹97.83.
Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹126.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.