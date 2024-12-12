Hello User
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 126.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.9 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 126.75 and closed slightly higher at 126.85. The stock reached a high of 128.7 and a low of 126.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 52,379.19 crore, the company's shares traded a total volume of 977,112 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 97.83.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹126.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128.7 & 126.1 yesterday to end at 126.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

