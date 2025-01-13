Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹108.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹108.25. The stock reached a high of ₹109.05 and a low of ₹104.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹43,783.57 crore, SAIL's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹104.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,252,742 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|108.5
|Support 1
|104.25
|Resistance 2
|110.9
|Support 2
|102.4
|Resistance 3
|112.75
|Support 3
|100.0
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹112.0, 5.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1252 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.05 & ₹104.8 yesterday to end at ₹106. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend