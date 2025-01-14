Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -5.66 %. The stock closed at 106 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 105.7 and closed slightly higher at 106. The stock reached a high of 105.7 and a low of 99.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 41,342.43 crore, SAIL's shares traded a volume of 1,838,825 on the BSE. The company's 52-week high stands at 175.65, while the 52-week low is 104.8.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14162 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1838 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹106 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 105.7 & 99.55 yesterday to end at 100. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.