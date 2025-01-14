Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹105.7 and closed slightly higher at ₹106. The stock reached a high of ₹105.7 and a low of ₹99.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹41,342.43 crore, SAIL's shares traded a volume of 1,838,825 on the BSE. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹175.65, while the 52-week low is ₹104.8.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1838 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹105.7 & ₹99.55 yesterday to end at ₹100. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend