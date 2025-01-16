Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 105.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.15 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 106.85 and closed at 105.95. The stock reached a high of 107.75 and a low of 104.45. With a market capitalization of 43,457.26 crore, the shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) totaled 822,273. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 175.65 and a low of 99.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 1.52%, currently trading at 106.75. However, over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has decreased by 11.99%, also landing at 106.75. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.15%
3 Months-13.98%
6 Months-30.32%
YTD-7.0%
1 Year-11.99%
16 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1107.25Support 1103.95
Resistance 2109.15Support 2102.55
Resistance 3110.55Support 3100.65
16 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 112.0, 6.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8886
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell99912
16 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14769 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹105.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 107.75 & 104.45 yesterday to end at 105.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.