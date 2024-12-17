Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹124.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹124.75. The stock reached a high of ₹124.95 and a low of ₹123.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹51,057.42 crore, the stock is currently far from its 52-week high of ₹175.65 and above its 52-week low of ₹97.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 364,959 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹124.05, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹123.6
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹124.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.05 and ₹124.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 124.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹123.50. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 10.91%, reaching ₹123.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.0%
|3 Months
|-5.68%
|6 Months
|-19.54%
|YTD
|-0.03%
|1 Year
|10.91%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.75
|Support 1
|123.05
|Resistance 2
|125.7
|Support 2
|122.3
|Resistance 3
|126.45
|Support 3
|121.35
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 7.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18689 k
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 364 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹124.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹124.95 & ₹123.25 yesterday to end at ₹123.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend