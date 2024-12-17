Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 17 2024 09:33:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.05 0.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 310.15 0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.75 1.28%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,256.80 -0.89%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.40 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 123.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.05 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 124.95 and closed slightly lower at 124.75. The stock reached a high of 124.95 and a low of 123.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 51,057.42 crore, the stock is currently far from its 52-week high of 175.65 and above its 52-week low of 97.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 364,959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:39:18 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹124.05, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹123.6

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 124.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 123.05 and 124.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 123.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 124.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:15:44 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at 123.50. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 10.91%, reaching 123.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, rising to 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.0%
3 Months-5.68%
6 Months-19.54%
YTD-0.03%
1 Year10.91%
17 Dec 2024, 08:47:09 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.75Support 1123.05
Resistance 2125.7Support 2122.3
Resistance 3126.45Support 3121.35
17 Dec 2024, 08:33:45 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 7.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8885
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
17 Dec 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18689 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 364 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:02:00 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹124.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 124.95 & 123.25 yesterday to end at 123.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue