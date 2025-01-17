Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹106.65 and closed lower at ₹105.15, with a high of ₹108.4 and a low of ₹106. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹44,411.41 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹99.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 667,336 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 667 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.4 & ₹106 yesterday to end at ₹107.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend