Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 18 2024 13:13:30
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 758.55 -2.67%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.85 -1.24%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,601.10 -0.88%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 472.60 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 343.10 -1.76%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 121.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.7 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 122.65 and closed at 123.60, reaching a high of 124.45 and a low of 120.50. The company's market capitalization stood at 50,024.79 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, SAIL's stock has seen a high of 175.65 and a low of 102.15, with a trading volume of 368,095 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:13:38 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.98%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.12%

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in the futures price, along with a reduction in open interest for Steel Authority of India, indicates that the current bearish trend may be stabilizing. This could suggest the potential for the stock to find support or possibly initiate a reversal in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 01:00:09 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) experienced a trading range today, with a low of 117.95 and a high of 122.45. This indicates some volatility in the stock price, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:52:58 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -49.79% lower than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has decreased by 49.79% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 118.25, reflecting a decline of 2.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price alongside higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:35:00 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority of India reached a high of 121.0 and a low of 119.0 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock experienced a breach of support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.4Support 1118.4
Resistance 2121.7Support 2117.7
Resistance 3122.4Support 3116.4
18 Dec 2024, 12:23:15 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days126.77
10 Days124.42
20 Days119.17
50 Days121.67
100 Days128.52
300 Days138.44
18 Dec 2024, 12:20:32 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Steel Authority Of India share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:16:19 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹119.7, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹121.05

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 119.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 119.52 and 123.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 119.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:56:28 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -50.63% lower than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has decreased by 50.63% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 120.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.74%. Monitoring volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55:47 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority of India reached a high of 121.7 and a low of 120.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 120.58 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 119.97 and 119.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.58Support 1120.73
Resistance 2122.07Support 2120.37
Resistance 3122.43Support 3119.88
18 Dec 2024, 11:25:55 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹120.95, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹121.05

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 120.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 119.52 and 123.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 119.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:11:25 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India declined by 0.04% today, trading at 121, amid a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Jindal Stainless, APL Apollo Tubes, and KIOCL experienced declines, while Lloyds Metals & Energy saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.38% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jindal Stainless741.35-0.95-0.13848.0505.061045.32
Lloyds Metals & Energy1161.08.050.71159.0522.458659.94
Steel Authority Of India121.0-0.05-0.04175.65102.1549979.36
APL Apollo Tubes1575.2-19.25-1.211729.451253.043719.68
KIOCL387.0-8.9-2.25576.55307.9523519.97
18 Dec 2024, 11:06:04 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 5.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8885
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
18 Dec 2024, 10:45:06 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -15.99% lower than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India is down by 15.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 121.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.37%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decline in price with high volume could signal the possibility of further decreases.

18 Dec 2024, 10:39:29 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 122.05 & a low of 120.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.93Support 1120.58
Resistance 2122.67Support 2119.97
Resistance 3123.28Support 3119.23
18 Dec 2024, 10:14:52 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:50:13 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India rose by 0.66% today, reaching 121.85, amidst mixed performance from its peers. While companies like APL Apollo Tubes and KIOCL saw declines, others such as Jindal Stainless and Lloyds Metals & Energy experienced gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight changes of -0.1% and +0.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jindal Stainless746.654.350.59848.0505.061481.74
Lloyds Metals & Energy1154.01.050.091159.0522.458306.26
Steel Authority Of India121.850.80.66175.65102.1550330.45
APL Apollo Tubes1580.5-13.95-0.871729.451253.043866.78
KIOCL388.5-7.4-1.87576.55307.9523611.13
18 Dec 2024, 09:42:59 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.12%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: null

18 Dec 2024, 09:36:32 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹121.2, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹121.05

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 121.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 119.52 and 123.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 119.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:18:41 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 0.50%, currently trading at 121.65. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has risen by 4.90%, reaching 121.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 13.62%, climbing to 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.49%
3 Months-5.48%
6 Months-21.05%
YTD-2.05%
1 Year4.9%
18 Dec 2024, 08:51:28 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1123.47Support 1119.52
Resistance 2125.93Support 2118.03
Resistance 3127.42Support 3115.57
18 Dec 2024, 08:33:17 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 5.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8885
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
18 Dec 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18219 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:00:41 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹123.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 124.45 & 120.5 yesterday to end at 121.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue