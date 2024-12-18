Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹122.65 and closed at ₹123.60, reaching a high of ₹124.45 and a low of ₹120.50. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹50,024.79 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, SAIL's stock has seen a high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹102.15, with a trading volume of 368,095 shares on the BSE.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in the futures price, along with a reduction in open interest for Steel Authority of India, indicates that the current bearish trend may be stabilizing. This could suggest the potential for the stock to find support or possibly initiate a reversal in the near future.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹117.95 and a high of ₹122.45. This indicates some volatility in the stock price, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the trading session.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has decreased by 49.79% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹118.25, reflecting a decline of 2.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price alongside higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority of India reached a high of 121.0 and a low of 119.0 in the previous trading hour. During this period, the stock experienced a breach of support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.4
|Support 1
|118.4
|Resistance 2
|121.7
|Support 2
|117.7
|Resistance 3
|122.4
|Support 3
|116.4
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|126.77
|10 Days
|124.42
|20 Days
|119.17
|50 Days
|121.67
|100 Days
|128.52
|300 Days
|138.44
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Steel Authority Of India share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹119.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹119.52 and ₹123.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹119.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has decreased by 50.63% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹120.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.74%. Monitoring volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decrease in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority of India reached a high of 121.7 and a low of 120.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 120.58 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 119.97 and 119.23.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹120.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹119.52 and ₹123.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹119.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India declined by 0.04% today, trading at ₹121, amid a mixed performance among its peers. Companies like Jindal Stainless, APL Apollo Tubes, and KIOCL experienced declines, while Lloyds Metals & Energy saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex fell by 0.38% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jindal Stainless
|741.35
|-0.95
|-0.13
|848.0
|505.0
|61045.32
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1161.0
|8.05
|0.7
|1159.0
|522.4
|58659.94
|Steel Authority Of India
|121.0
|-0.05
|-0.04
|175.65
|102.15
|49979.36
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1575.2
|-19.25
|-1.21
|1729.45
|1253.0
|43719.68
|KIOCL
|387.0
|-8.9
|-2.25
|576.55
|307.95
|23519.97
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 5.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India is down by 15.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹121.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.37%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decline in price with high volume could signal the possibility of further decreases.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 122.05 & a low of 120.7 in the previous trading hour.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India rose by 0.66% today, reaching ₹121.85, amidst mixed performance from its peers. While companies like APL Apollo Tubes and KIOCL saw declines, others such as Jindal Stainless and Lloyds Metals & Energy experienced gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight changes of -0.1% and +0.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jindal Stainless
|746.65
|4.35
|0.59
|848.0
|505.0
|61481.74
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1154.0
|1.05
|0.09
|1159.0
|522.4
|58306.26
|Steel Authority Of India
|121.85
|0.8
|0.66
|175.65
|102.15
|50330.45
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1580.5
|-13.95
|-0.87
|1729.45
|1253.0
|43866.78
|KIOCL
|388.5
|-7.4
|-1.87
|576.55
|307.95
|23611.13
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹121.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹119.52 and ₹123.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹119.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 0.50%, currently trading at ₹121.65. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has risen by 4.90%, reaching ₹121.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 13.62%, climbing to 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.49%
|3 Months
|-5.48%
|6 Months
|-21.05%
|YTD
|-2.05%
|1 Year
|4.9%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|123.47
|Support 1
|119.52
|Resistance 2
|125.93
|Support 2
|118.03
|Resistance 3
|127.42
|Support 3
|115.57
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹124.45 & ₹120.5 yesterday to end at ₹121.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend