Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : Steel Authority Of India closed today at 108.90, up 2.59% from yesterday's 106.15

12 min read . 08:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 106.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.90 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 106.65 and closed at 105.90, experiencing a high of 107.35 and a low of 105.10. The company's market capitalization stands at 43,840.93 crore. Over the past year, SAIL reached a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 99.20, with a trading volume of 851,564 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Shareholding information

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India has a 5.08% MF holding & 2.59% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.92% in to 5.08% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.82% in to 2.59% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:32 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Steel Authority Of India has a ROE of 5.48% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 3.64% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 6.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Financial performance

Steel Authority Of India has delivered a EPS degrowth of -9.58% & a revenue growth of 15.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1011214.00 cr which is -4.04% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -7.86% for revenue & -80.96% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:32 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 108.0, 0.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy4432
    Hold101098
    Sell4456
    Strong Sell8889
18 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 2.59% today, reaching 108.90, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, APL Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics & Energy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Lloyds Metals & Energy1197.071.66.361477.5560.662632.06
Jindal Stainless648.06.250.97848.0568.753311.17
Steel Authority Of India108.92.752.59175.6599.244976.7
Apl Apollo Tubes1431.021.11.51729.451253.039690.91
Shyam Metalics & Energy846.931.33.84956.05516.1523639.67
18 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) experienced a trading range today, with a low of 106.70 and a high of 109.20. This indicates a moderate fluctuation in stock price, reflecting market interest and volatility within the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 04:33 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.96%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.87%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 10.54% higher than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Steel Authority of India has seen a trading volume that is 10.54% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at 108.90, reflecting an increase of 2.59%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed today at ₹108.90, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹106.15

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price closed the day at 108.90 - a 2.59% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 109.88 , 110.76 , 112.32. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 107.44 , 105.88 , 105.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:13 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹109, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹106.15

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 107.44 & second resistance of 108.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 109.72. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 109.72 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days107.75
10 Days108.23
20 Days107.83
50 Days107.46
100 Days112.82
300 Days127.93
18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Steel Authority Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 12.90% higher than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has increased by 12.90% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 108.65, reflecting a rise of 2.36%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a possible further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 109.2 and 108.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 108.8 and selling near hourly resistance 109.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1109.17Support 1108.67
Resistance 2109.43Support 2108.43
Resistance 3109.67Support 3108.17
18 Mar 2025, 02:12 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 108.0, 0.78% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy4432
    Hold101098
    Sell4456
    Strong Sell8889
18 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹109, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹106.15

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 107.44 & second resistance of 108.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 109.72. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 109.72 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:49 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.47% higher than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has increased by 36.47% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 109.05, reflecting a rise of 2.73%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 109.18 and 108.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 108.53 and selling near hourly resistance 109.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1109.2Support 1108.8
Resistance 2109.35Support 2108.55
Resistance 3109.6Support 3108.4
18 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.8%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.93%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:01 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: On the current trading day, Steel Authority of India stock recorded a low of 106.70 and reached a high of 109.20. This range indicates a modest price fluctuation, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment for the stock today.

18 Mar 2025, 12:45 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 35.72% higher than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has increased by 35.72% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 108.80, reflecting a rise of 2.50%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:36 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 109.0 and 108.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 108.0 and selling near hourly resistance 109.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1109.18Support 1108.53
Resistance 2109.52Support 2108.22
Resistance 3109.83Support 3107.88
18 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days107.75
10 Days108.23
20 Days107.83
50 Days107.46
100 Days112.82
300 Days127.93
18 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Steel Authority Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:11 PM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹109.10, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹106.15

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 107.44 & second resistance of 108.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 109.72. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 109.72 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 11.40% higher than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has increased by 11.40% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 108.60, reflecting a rise of 2.31%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price changes, for analyzing market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 108.7 & a low of 107.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 108.63 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1109.0Support 1108.0
Resistance 2109.35Support 2107.35
Resistance 3110.0Support 3107.0
18 Mar 2025, 11:27 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹108.60, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹106.15

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 107.44 & second resistance of 108.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 109.72. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 109.72 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:13 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 1.79% today, reaching 108.05, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, APL Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics & Energy are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.08% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Lloyds Metals & Energy1184.058.65.211477.5560.661951.84
Jindal Stainless642.91.150.18848.0568.752891.59
Steel Authority Of India108.051.91.79175.6599.244625.64
Apl Apollo Tubes1423.5513.650.971729.451253.039484.27
Shyam Metalics & Energy822.26.60.81956.05516.1522950.22
18 Mar 2025, 11:03 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 108.0, 0.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy4432
    Hold101098
    Sell4456
    Strong Sell8889
18 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 38.81% higher than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has increased by 38.81% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 108.10, reflecting a rise of 1.84%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 108.2 & a low of 106.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1108.63Support 1107.33
Resistance 2109.07Support 2106.47
Resistance 3109.93Support 3106.03
18 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:54 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 1.27% today, reaching 107.50, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, Apl Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics & Energy, are also experiencing upward momentum. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.85% and 0.77%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Lloyds Metals & Energy1148.022.62.011477.5560.660068.17
Jindal Stainless644.12.350.37848.0568.752990.32
Steel Authority Of India107.51.351.27175.6599.244398.49
Apl Apollo Tubes1418.48.50.61729.451253.039341.43
Shyam Metalics & Energy820.04.40.54956.05516.1522888.81
18 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹107, up 0.80% from yesterday's ₹106.15

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 107 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 105.16 and 107.44 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 105.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 107.44 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 1.41%, currently trading at 107.65. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 12.79%, also standing at 107.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.3%
3 Months-5.36%
6 Months-20.22%
YTD-6.18%
1 Year-12.79%
18 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1107.44Support 1105.16
Resistance 2108.52Support 2103.96
Resistance 3109.72Support 3102.88
18 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 108.0, 1.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy4432
    Hold101098
    Sell4456
    Strong Sell8889
18 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25245 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 851 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹105.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 107.35 & 105.10 yesterday to end at 106.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.