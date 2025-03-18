Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : Steel Authority Of India closed today at 108.90, up 2.59% from yesterday's 106.15

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹106.65 and closed at ₹105.90, experiencing a high of ₹107.35 and a low of ₹105.10. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹43,840.93 crore. Over the past year, SAIL reached a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹99.20, with a trading volume of 851,564 shares on the BSE.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India has a 5.08% MF holding & 2.59% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.92% in to 5.08% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.82% in to 2.59% in quarter.
Steel Authority Of India has a ROE of 5.48% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 3.64% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 6.00% respectively.
Steel Authority Of India has delivered a EPS degrowth of -9.58% & a revenue growth of 15.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1011214.00 cr which is -4.04% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -7.86% for revenue & -80.96% in profit for the quarter 4.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹108.0, 0.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 2.59% today, reaching ₹108.90, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, APL Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics & Energy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1197.0
|71.6
|6.36
|1477.5
|560.6
|62632.06
|Jindal Stainless
|648.0
|6.25
|0.97
|848.0
|568.7
|53311.17
|Steel Authority Of India
|108.9
|2.75
|2.59
|175.65
|99.2
|44976.7
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1431.0
|21.1
|1.5
|1729.45
|1253.0
|39690.91
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|846.9
|31.3
|3.84
|956.05
|516.15
|23639.67
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹106.70 and a high of ₹109.20. This indicates a moderate fluctuation in stock price, reflecting market interest and volatility within the trading session.
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Steel Authority of India has seen a trading volume that is 10.54% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹108.90, reflecting an increase of 2.59%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price closed the day at ₹108.90 - a 2.59% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 109.88 , 110.76 , 112.32. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 107.44 , 105.88 , 105.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹107.44 & second resistance of ₹108.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹109.72. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹109.72 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|107.75
|10 Days
|108.23
|20 Days
|107.83
|50 Days
|107.46
|100 Days
|112.82
|300 Days
|127.93
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Steel Authority Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has increased by 12.90% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹108.65, reflecting a rise of 2.36%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could signal a possible further drop in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 109.2 and 108.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 108.8 and selling near hourly resistance 109.2 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|109.17
|Support 1
|108.67
|Resistance 2
|109.43
|Support 2
|108.43
|Resistance 3
|109.67
|Support 3
|108.17
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹107.44 & second resistance of ₹108.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹109.72. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹109.72 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has increased by 36.47% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹109.05, reflecting a rise of 2.73%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 109.18 and 108.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 108.53 and selling near hourly resistance 109.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|109.2
|Support 1
|108.8
|Resistance 2
|109.35
|Support 2
|108.55
|Resistance 3
|109.6
|Support 3
|108.4
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: On the current trading day, Steel Authority of India stock recorded a low of ₹106.70 and reached a high of ₹109.20. This range indicates a modest price fluctuation, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment for the stock today.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has increased by 35.72% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹108.80, reflecting a rise of 2.50%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 109.0 and 108.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 108.0 and selling near hourly resistance 109.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|109.18
|Support 1
|108.53
|Resistance 2
|109.52
|Support 2
|108.22
|Resistance 3
|109.83
|Support 3
|107.88
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Steel Authority Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹107.44 & second resistance of ₹108.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹109.72. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹109.72 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has increased by 11.40% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹108.60, reflecting a rise of 2.31%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price changes, for analyzing market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 108.7 & a low of 107.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 108.63 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|109.0
|Support 1
|108.0
|Resistance 2
|109.35
|Support 2
|107.35
|Resistance 3
|110.0
|Support 3
|107.0
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹107.44 & second resistance of ₹108.52 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹109.72. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹109.72 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 1.79% today, reaching ₹108.05, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, APL Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics & Energy are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.08% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1184.0
|58.6
|5.21
|1477.5
|560.6
|61951.84
|Jindal Stainless
|642.9
|1.15
|0.18
|848.0
|568.7
|52891.59
|Steel Authority Of India
|108.05
|1.9
|1.79
|175.65
|99.2
|44625.64
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1423.55
|13.65
|0.97
|1729.45
|1253.0
|39484.27
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|822.2
|6.6
|0.81
|956.05
|516.15
|22950.22
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has increased by 38.81% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹108.10, reflecting a rise of 1.84%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 108.2 & a low of 106.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|108.63
|Support 1
|107.33
|Resistance 2
|109.07
|Support 2
|106.47
|Resistance 3
|109.93
|Support 3
|106.03
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 1.27% today, reaching ₹107.50, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, Apl Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics & Energy, are also experiencing upward momentum. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.85% and 0.77%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1148.0
|22.6
|2.01
|1477.5
|560.6
|60068.17
|Jindal Stainless
|644.1
|2.35
|0.37
|848.0
|568.7
|52990.32
|Steel Authority Of India
|107.5
|1.35
|1.27
|175.65
|99.2
|44398.49
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1418.4
|8.5
|0.6
|1729.45
|1253.0
|39341.43
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|820.0
|4.4
|0.54
|956.05
|516.15
|22888.81
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹107 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹105.16 and ₹107.44 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹105.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 107.44 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 1.41%, currently trading at ₹107.65. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 12.79%, also standing at ₹107.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.3%
|3 Months
|-5.36%
|6 Months
|-20.22%
|YTD
|-6.18%
|1 Year
|-12.79%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|107.44
|Support 1
|105.16
|Resistance 2
|108.52
|Support 2
|103.96
|Resistance 3
|109.72
|Support 3
|102.88
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 851 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹107.35 & ₹105.10 yesterday to end at ₹106.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend