Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:38:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.60 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 746.95 -1.16%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.90 -1.84%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.85 0.04%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.90 -1.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Decline in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Decline in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 119.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.3 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 122.45 and closed at 121.05, experiencing a high of 122.45 and a low of 117.95. The company's market capitalization stands at 49,487.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 175.65 and a low of 102.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 556,034 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:44:56 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.9%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: A decline in futures prices combined with reduced open interest in Steel Authority of India indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, suggesting the possibility of a bottom forming or a potential reversal in the near future.

19 Dec 2024, 09:31:33 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹117.3, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹119.85

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has broken the first support of 117.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 115.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of 115.63 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:18:26 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has decreased by 2.29%, currently trading at 117.10. Over the past year, the stock has seen a price increase of 7.89%, also reaching 117.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 12.98%, rising to 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.62%
3 Months-4.4%
6 Months-20.1%
YTD-3.11%
1 Year7.89%
19 Dec 2024, 08:51:22 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1122.32Support 1117.82
Resistance 2124.63Support 2115.63
Resistance 3126.82Support 3113.32
19 Dec 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 4.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8885
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
19 Dec 2024, 08:21:49 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18393 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 556 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:02:30 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹121.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 122.45 & 117.95 yesterday to end at 119.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue