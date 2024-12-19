Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹122.45 and closed at ₹121.05, experiencing a high of ₹122.45 and a low of ₹117.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹49,487.83 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹102.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 556,034 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.9%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: A decline in futures prices combined with reduced open interest in Steel Authority of India indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, suggesting the possibility of a bottom forming or a potential reversal in the near future.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹117.3, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹119.85
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has broken the first support of ₹117.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹115.63. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹115.63 then there can be further negative price movement.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has decreased by 2.29%, currently trading at ₹117.10. Over the past year, the stock has seen a price increase of 7.89%, also reaching ₹117.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 12.98%, rising to 24,198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.62%
|3 Months
|-4.4%
|6 Months
|-20.1%
|YTD
|-3.11%
|1 Year
|7.89%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.32
|Support 1
|117.82
|Resistance 2
|124.63
|Support 2
|115.63
|Resistance 3
|126.82
|Support 3
|113.32
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 4.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18393 k
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 556 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹121.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.45 & ₹117.95 yesterday to end at ₹119.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend