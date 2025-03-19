Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : Steel Authority Of India closed today at 113.25, up 3.99% from yesterday's 108.90

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹106.95 and closed at ₹106.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹109.20 and a low of ₹106.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹44,976.70 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 986,088. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹175.65, while the 52-week low is ₹99.20.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India has a 5.08% MF holding & 2.59% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.92% in to 5.08% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.82% in to 2.59% in quarter.
Steel Authority Of India has a ROE of 5.48% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 3.64% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 4.00% & 6.00% respectively.
Steel Authority Of India has delivered a EPS degrowth of -9.58% & a revenue growth of 15.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1011214.00 cr which is -4.04% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -7.86% for revenue & -80.96% in profit for the quarter 4.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹108.0, 4.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 3.99% today, reaching ₹113.25, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, APL Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics & Energy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1242.9
|48.2
|4.03
|1477.5
|560.6
|65033.74
|Jindal Stainless
|655.9
|7.45
|1.15
|848.0
|568.7
|53961.11
|Steel Authority Of India
|113.25
|4.35
|3.99
|175.65
|99.2
|46773.29
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1488.0
|54.9
|3.83
|1729.45
|1253.0
|41271.89
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|858.95
|12.05
|1.42
|956.05
|516.15
|23976.03
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) experienced a trading range today with a low of ₹110.65 and a high of ₹114.40. The stock showed some volatility, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the trading session.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price closed the day at ₹113.25 - a 3.99% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 114.85 , 116.52 , 118.64. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 111.06 , 108.94 , 107.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has surged by 167.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹113.25, reflecting an increase of 3.99%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price alongside high volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹113.20 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹112.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|107.75
|10 Days
|108.23
|20 Days
|107.83
|50 Days
|107.46
|100 Days
|112.82
|300 Days
|127.93
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Steel Authority Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has surged to 192.88% above yesterday's levels, with the stock priced at ₹112.85, reflecting a gain of 3.63%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a decline in prices paired with high volume may signal the potential for further price drops.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 113.4 & a low of 112.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 112.73 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 112.32 & 111.88 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.13
|Support 1
|112.23
|Resistance 2
|113.72
|Support 2
|111.92
|Resistance 3
|114.03
|Support 3
|111.33
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹113.10 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹112.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has surged by 213.70% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹113.20, reflecting a rise of 3.95%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price drop with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 113.83 and 112.93 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 112.93 and selling near hourly resistance 113.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.58
|Support 1
|112.73
|Resistance 2
|114.02
|Support 2
|112.32
|Resistance 3
|114.43
|Support 3
|111.88
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹110.65 and reaching a high of ₹114.40. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹3.75 within the trading session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has surged by 248.07% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹113.05, reflecting an increase of 3.81%. Trading volume is a key metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 113.32 and 112.62 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 112.62 and selling near hourly resistance 113.32 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.83
|Support 1
|112.93
|Resistance 2
|114.17
|Support 2
|112.37
|Resistance 3
|114.73
|Support 3
|112.03
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹113.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹112.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Steel Authority of India has seen a trading volume that is 361.07% greater than yesterday's figures. The stock is currently priced at ₹113.25, reflecting an increase of 3.99%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price coupled with high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 113.43 and 111.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 111.83 and selling near hourly resistance 113.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.32
|Support 1
|112.62
|Resistance 2
|113.58
|Support 2
|112.18
|Resistance 3
|114.02
|Support 3
|111.92
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹113 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹112.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 3.86% today, reaching ₹113.10, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, APL Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics & Energy are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.30% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1227.55
|32.85
|2.75
|1477.5
|560.6
|64230.56
|Jindal Stainless
|657.65
|9.2
|1.42
|848.0
|568.7
|54105.08
|Steel Authority Of India
|113.1
|4.2
|3.86
|175.65
|99.2
|46711.34
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1450.2
|17.1
|1.19
|1729.45
|1253.0
|40223.45
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|850.95
|4.05
|0.48
|956.05
|516.15
|23752.72
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has surged by 528.07% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹112.70, reflecting an increase of 3.49%. Both volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 113.5 & a low of 111.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.43
|Support 1
|111.83
|Resistance 2
|114.27
|Support 2
|111.07
|Resistance 3
|115.03
|Support 3
|110.23
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 3.03% today, reaching ₹112.20, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Lloyds Metals & Energy, Jindal Stainless, Apl Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics & Energy, are also experiencing upward movement. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight gains of 0.04% and 0.13%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1222.65
|27.95
|2.34
|1477.5
|560.6
|63974.17
|Jindal Stainless
|657.4
|8.95
|1.38
|848.0
|568.7
|54084.51
|Steel Authority Of India
|112.2
|3.3
|3.03
|175.65
|99.2
|46339.63
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1472.0
|38.9
|2.71
|1729.45
|1253.0
|40828.11
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|849.4
|2.5
|0.3
|956.05
|516.15
|23709.46
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹113.10 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹112.32. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 3.76%, currently trading at ₹113.00. However, over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has decreased by 13.53%, also standing at ₹113.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.53%
|3 Months
|-3.64%
|6 Months
|-17.45%
|YTD
|-3.73%
|1 Year
|-13.53%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|109.88
|Support 1
|107.44
|Resistance 2
|110.76
|Support 2
|105.88
|Resistance 3
|112.32
|Support 3
|105.0
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 986 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.20 & ₹106.70 yesterday to end at ₹108.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.