Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹116.9 and closed at ₹119.85, experiencing a high of ₹119.8 and a low of ₹116.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹49,116.08 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹102.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,101,669 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 4.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1101 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.8 & ₹116.55 yesterday to end at ₹119. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend