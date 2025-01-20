Hello User
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 107.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.8 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 107.4 and closed slightly higher at 107.5, with a peak price of 109.45 and a low of 106.85. The company's market capitalization stood at 44,411.41 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 99.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 400,635 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1109.68Support 1107.08
Resistance 2110.87Support 2105.67
Resistance 3112.28Support 3104.48
20 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14404 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 400 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹107.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 109.45 & 106.85 yesterday to end at 108.8. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

