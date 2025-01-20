Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹107.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹107.5, with a peak price of ₹109.45 and a low of ₹106.85. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹44,411.41 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹99.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 400,635 shares for the day.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|109.68
|Support 1
|107.08
|Resistance 2
|110.87
|Support 2
|105.67
|Resistance 3
|112.28
|Support 3
|104.48
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 400 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.45 & ₹106.85 yesterday to end at ₹108.8. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.