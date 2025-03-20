Explore
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : Steel Authority Of India closed today at 113.90, up 0.57% from yesterday's 113.25
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : Steel Authority Of India closed today at ₹113.90, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹113.25

12 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 113.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.90 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights Premium
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 112.95 and closed at 108.90. The stock reached a high of 114.40 and a low of 110.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 46,773.29 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 99.20. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,566,917 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:04:16 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Financial performance

Steel Authority Of India has delivered a EPS degrowth of -9.58% & a revenue growth of 15.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1011214.00 cr which is -4.04% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -7.86% for revenue & -80.96% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:33:18 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 06:05:39 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Today, Steel Authority of India saw its share price increase by 0.57%, reaching 113.90, amidst a mixed performance from its industry peers. While Jindal Stainless and another unnamed peer experienced declines, Lloyds Metals & Energy and Apl Apollo Tubes posted gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Lloyds Metals & Energy1257.06.90.551477.5560.665771.51
Jindal Stainless652.95-1.5-0.23848.0568.753718.41
Steel Authority Of India113.90.650.57175.6599.247041.75
Apl Apollo Tubes1507.018.951.271729.451253.041798.88
null848.1-11.5-1.34956.9524.223673.17
20 Mar 2025, 05:36:01 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority of India’s stock today recorded a low of 111.60 and a high of 114.95. The trading range indicates a moderate fluctuation in price, reflecting market dynamics for the day. Investors may consider these levels for potential trading strategies.

20 Mar 2025, 04:33:42 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.62%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.73%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 03:52:54 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed today at ₹113.90, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹113.25

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price closed the day at 113.90 - a 0.57% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 115.38 , 116.83 , 118.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 112.06 , 110.19 , 108.74.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:36 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -50.11% lower than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India is down by 50.11% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 113.90, reflecting a decrease of 0.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume could signal a further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:34:47 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:13:08 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹114.10, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹113.25

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 114.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.06 and 114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:45 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Steel Authority Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:12 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:45:46 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -53.55% lower than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Steel Authority of India has seen a trading volume that is 53.55% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at 114.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.88%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in value.

20 Mar 2025, 02:34:38 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 114.82 and 113.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 113.92 and selling near hourly resistance 114.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.57Support 1114.07
Resistance 2114.73Support 2113.73
Resistance 3115.07Support 3113.57
20 Mar 2025, 02:11:38 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:04:33 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹114.15, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹113.25

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 114.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.06 and 114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:45:04 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -55.29% lower than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Steel Authority of India has experienced a trading volume that is 55.29% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 114.30, reflecting a decrease of 0.93%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:33:33 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 114.63 and 113.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 113.48 and selling near hourly resistance 114.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.82Support 1113.92
Resistance 2115.33Support 2113.53
Resistance 3115.72Support 3113.02
20 Mar 2025, 01:11:35 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.35%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:02:49 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) experienced a trading range today with a low of 111.60 and a high of 114.95. The stock showcased volatility, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:45:07 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.77% lower than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India is down by 61.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 114.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.24%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 12:35:08 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 114.35 & a low of 113.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.63Support 1113.48
Resistance 2115.07Support 2112.77
Resistance 3115.78Support 3112.33
20 Mar 2025, 12:22:42 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:22:37 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Steel Authority Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 12:10:11 PM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹114.05, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹113.25

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 114.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.06 and 114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:50:17 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -69.92% lower than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has decreased by 69.92% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 113.55, reflecting a decline of 0.26%. Monitoring volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:37:17 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 113.97 and 111.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 111.57 and selling near hourly resistance 113.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.5Support 1112.6
Resistance 2113.8Support 2112.0
Resistance 3114.4Support 3111.7
20 Mar 2025, 11:22:58 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹112.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹113.25

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 112.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.06 and 114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:19:45 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India decreased by 0.13% today, trading at 113.10, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Jindal Stainless and Apl Apollo Tubes are seeing declines, whereas Lloyds Metals & Energy is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved down by 0.56% and 0.64%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Lloyds Metals & Energy1275.8525.752.061477.5560.666757.82
Jindal Stainless652.75-1.7-0.26848.0568.753701.95
Steel Authority Of India113.1-0.15-0.13175.6599.246711.34
Apl Apollo Tubes1487.75-0.3-0.021729.451253.041264.96
null858.0-1.6-0.19956.9524.223949.51
20 Mar 2025, 11:03:58 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:50:11 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -74.08% lower than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has decreased by 74.08% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 112.75, reflecting a decline of 0.44%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 10:36:15 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 114.0 & a low of 111.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.97Support 1111.57
Resistance 2115.18Support 2110.38
Resistance 3116.37Support 3109.17
20 Mar 2025, 10:11:36 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:52:10 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India decreased by 1.37% today, reaching 111.70, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Jindal Stainless and Apl Apollo Tubes experienced declines, whereas Lloyds Metals & Energy saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.68% and 0.49%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Lloyds Metals & Energy1275.525.42.031477.5560.666739.51
Jindal Stainless646.8-7.65-1.17848.0568.753212.45
Steel Authority Of India111.7-1.55-1.37175.6599.246133.13
Apl Apollo Tubes1486.3-1.75-0.121729.451253.041224.74
null853.0-5.1-0.59956.05516.1523809.94
20 Mar 2025, 09:42:40 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 09:30:57 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹114, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹113.25

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 114 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.06 and 114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:18:29 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 0.57%, currently trading at 113.90. However, over the past year, Steel Authority of India's shares have declined by 7.61%, also priced at 113.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.72%
3 Months0.44%
6 Months-12.66%
YTD0.09%
1 Year-7.61%
20 Mar 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.85Support 1111.06
Resistance 2116.52Support 2108.94
Resistance 3118.64Support 3107.27
20 Mar 2025, 08:34:18 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26125 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 88.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 1566 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:02:17 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹108.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 114.40 & 110.65 yesterday to end at 113.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

