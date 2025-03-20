Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : Steel Authority Of India closed today at ₹113.90, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹113.25

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹112.95 and closed at ₹108.90. The stock reached a high of ₹114.40 and a low of ₹110.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹46,773.29 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹99.20. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,566,917 shares.
Steel Authority Of India: Financial performance
Steel Authority Of India has delivered a EPS degrowth of -9.58% & a revenue growth of 15.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1011214.00 cr which is -4.04% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -7.86% for revenue & -80.96% in profit for the quarter 4.
Today, Steel Authority of India saw its share price increase by 0.57%, reaching ₹113.90, amidst a mixed performance from its industry peers. While Jindal Stainless and another unnamed peer experienced declines, Lloyds Metals & Energy and Apl Apollo Tubes posted gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1257.0
|6.9
|0.55
|1477.5
|560.6
|65771.51
|Jindal Stainless
|652.95
|-1.5
|-0.23
|848.0
|568.7
|53718.41
|Steel Authority Of India
|113.9
|0.65
|0.57
|175.65
|99.2
|47041.75
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1507.0
|18.95
|1.27
|1729.45
|1253.0
|41798.88
|null
|848.1
|-11.5
|-1.34
|956.9
|524.2
|23673.17
Steel Authority of India's stock today recorded a low of ₹111.60 and a high of ₹114.95. The trading range indicates a moderate fluctuation in price, reflecting market dynamics for the day.
Futures trading higher by 0.62%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.73%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Steel Authority Of India closed today at ₹113.90, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Steel Authority Of India share price closed the day at ₹113.90 - a 0.57% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 115.38 , 116.83 , 118.7. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 112.06 , 110.19 , 108.74.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Volume traded till 3 PM is -50.11% lower than yesterday
As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India is down by 50.11% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹113.90, reflecting a decrease of 0.57%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with high volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹114.10, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹114.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹111.06 and ₹114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹111.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Steel Authority Of India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Steel Authority Of India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|106.81
|10 Days
|108.34
|20 Days
|107.67
|50 Days
|107.30
|100 Days
|112.62
|300 Days
|127.60
Volume traded till 2 PM is -53.55% lower than yesterday
As of 2 PM, Steel Authority of India has seen a trading volume that is 53.55% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹114.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.88%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in value.
Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price fluctuates between 114.82 and 113.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 113.92 and selling near hourly resistance 114.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.57
|Support 1
|114.07
|Resistance 2
|114.73
|Support 2
|113.73
|Resistance 3
|115.07
|Support 3
|113.57
Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹114.15, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹114.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹111.06 and ₹114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹111.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Volume traded till 1 PM is -55.29% lower than yesterday
As of 1 PM, Steel Authority of India has experienced a trading volume that is 55.29% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹114.30, reflecting a decrease of 0.93%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price fluctuates between 114.63 and 113.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 113.48 and selling near hourly resistance 114.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.82
|Support 1
|113.92
|Resistance 2
|115.33
|Support 2
|113.53
|Resistance 3
|115.72
|Support 3
|113.02
Futures trading higher by 1.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.35%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) experienced a trading range today with a low of ₹111.60 and a high of ₹114.95. The stock showcased volatility, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.
Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.77% lower than yesterday
As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India is down by 61.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹114.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.24%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 114.35 & a low of 113.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.63
|Support 1
|113.48
|Resistance 2
|115.07
|Support 2
|112.77
|Resistance 3
|115.78
|Support 3
|112.33
Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹114.05, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹114.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹111.06 and ₹114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹111.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Volume traded till 11 AM is -69.92% lower than yesterday
As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has decreased by 69.92% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹113.55, reflecting a decline of 0.26%. Monitoring volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price fluctuates between 113.97 and 111.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 111.57 and selling near hourly resistance 113.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.5
|Support 1
|112.6
|Resistance 2
|113.8
|Support 2
|112.0
|Resistance 3
|114.4
|Support 3
|111.7
Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹112.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹112.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹111.06 and ₹114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹111.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Steel Authority of India decreased by 0.13% today, trading at ₹113.10, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Companies like Jindal Stainless and Apl Apollo Tubes are seeing declines, whereas Lloyds Metals & Energy is witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved down by 0.56% and 0.64%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1275.85
|25.75
|2.06
|1477.5
|560.6
|66757.82
|Jindal Stainless
|652.75
|-1.7
|-0.26
|848.0
|568.7
|53701.95
|Steel Authority Of India
|113.1
|-0.15
|-0.13
|175.65
|99.2
|46711.34
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1487.75
|-0.3
|-0.02
|1729.45
|1253.0
|41264.96
|null
|858.0
|-1.6
|-0.19
|956.9
|524.2
|23949.51
Volume traded till 10 AM is -74.08% lower than yesterday
As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Steel Authority of India has decreased by 74.08% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹112.75, reflecting a decline of 0.44%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 114.0 & a low of 111.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.97
|Support 1
|111.57
|Resistance 2
|115.18
|Support 2
|110.38
|Resistance 3
|116.37
|Support 3
|109.17
The share price of Steel Authority of India decreased by 1.37% today, reaching ₹111.70, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Jindal Stainless and Apl Apollo Tubes experienced declines, whereas Lloyds Metals & Energy saw an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.68% and 0.49%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1275.5
|25.4
|2.03
|1477.5
|560.6
|66739.51
|Jindal Stainless
|646.8
|-7.65
|-1.17
|848.0
|568.7
|53212.45
|Steel Authority Of India
|111.7
|-1.55
|-1.37
|175.65
|99.2
|46133.13
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1486.3
|-1.75
|-0.12
|1729.45
|1253.0
|41224.74
|null
|853.0
|-5.1
|-0.59
|956.05
|516.15
|23809.94
Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹114, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹113.25
Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹114 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹111.06 and ₹114.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹111.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 0.57%, currently trading at ₹113.90. However, over the past year, Steel Authority of India's shares have declined by 7.61%, also priced at ₹113.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.72%
|3 Months
|0.44%
|6 Months
|-12.66%
|YTD
|0.09%
|1 Year
|-7.61%
The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.85
|Support 1
|111.06
|Resistance 2
|116.52
|Support 2
|108.94
|Resistance 3
|118.64
|Support 3
|107.27
Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26125 k
The trading volume yesterday was 88.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 1566 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.40 & ₹110.65 yesterday to end at ₹113.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.