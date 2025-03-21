Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.70 %. The stock closed at 113.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.70 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 114.25 and closed at 113.25, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 114.95 and a low of 111.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 47,041.75 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 99.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,345,849 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:50:59 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -10.64% lower than yesterday

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Steel Authority of India has experienced a trading volume that is 10.64% lower compared to yesterday. The current price stands at 114.80, reflecting a decrease of 0.79%. Both volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by a higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:37:13 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 115.35 & a low of 114.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.18Support 1114.18
Resistance 2115.77Support 2113.77
Resistance 3116.18Support 3113.18
21 Mar 2025, 10:14:16 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:51:23 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India increased by 1.14% today, reaching 115.20, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Jindal Stainless saw a decline, other competitors like Lloyds Metals and Energy, APL Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics and Energy experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Lloyds Metals And Energy Ord T1283.128.052.231477.5560.667137.17
Jindal Stainless652.7-2.05-0.31848.0568.753697.84
Steel Authority Of India115.21.31.14175.6599.247578.66
Apl Apollo Tubes1511.11.250.081729.451253.041912.6
Shyam Metalics And Energy856.053.70.43956.9524.223895.08
21 Mar 2025, 09:33:41 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹114.70, up 0.70% from yesterday's ₹113.90

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at 114.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 112.06 and 115.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 112.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:20:25 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has decreased by -0.13%, currently trading at 113.75. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has declined by -7.84%, also reaching 113.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.84%
3 Months-0.56%
6 Months-9.94%
YTD0.73%
1 Year-7.84%
21 Mar 2025, 08:47:06 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.38Support 1112.06
Resistance 2116.83Support 2110.19
Resistance 3118.7Support 3108.74
21 Mar 2025, 08:32:42 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 108.0, 5.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 151.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy4432
    Hold1010108
    Sell4446
    Strong Sell8889
21 Mar 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26670 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1345 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:02:12 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹113.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 114.95 & 111.60 yesterday to end at 113.90. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

