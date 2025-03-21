Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹114.25 and closed at ₹113.25, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹114.95 and a low of ₹111.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹47,041.75 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹99.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,345,849 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Steel Authority of India has experienced a trading volume that is 10.64% lower compared to yesterday. The current price stands at ₹114.80, reflecting a decrease of 0.79%. Both volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by a higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 115.35 & a low of 114.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.18
|Support 1
|114.18
|Resistance 2
|115.77
|Support 2
|113.77
|Resistance 3
|116.18
|Support 3
|113.18
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India increased by 1.14% today, reaching ₹115.20, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Jindal Stainless saw a decline, other competitors like Lloyds Metals and Energy, APL Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics and Energy experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals And Energy Ord T
|1283.1
|28.05
|2.23
|1477.5
|560.6
|67137.17
|Jindal Stainless
|652.7
|-2.05
|-0.31
|848.0
|568.7
|53697.84
|Steel Authority Of India
|115.2
|1.3
|1.14
|175.65
|99.2
|47578.66
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1511.1
|1.25
|0.08
|1729.45
|1253.0
|41912.6
|Shyam Metalics And Energy
|856.05
|3.7
|0.43
|956.9
|524.2
|23895.08
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India share price is at ₹114.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹112.06 and ₹115.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹112.06 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has decreased by -0.13%, currently trading at ₹113.75. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has declined by -7.84%, also reaching ₹113.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.84%
|3 Months
|-0.56%
|6 Months
|-9.94%
|YTD
|0.73%
|1 Year
|-7.84%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.38
|Support 1
|112.06
|Resistance 2
|116.83
|Support 2
|110.19
|Resistance 3
|118.7
|Support 3
|108.74
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹108.0, 5.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹151.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1345 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.95 & ₹111.60 yesterday to end at ₹113.90. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.