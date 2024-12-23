Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -2.39 %. The stock closed at 119 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.15 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 118.35 and closed at 119, reaching a high of 120.85 and a low of 115.3. The company has a market capitalization of 47,955.4 crore. Over the past year, SAIL's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 102.15, with a trading volume of 1,071,952 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.83Support 1114.28
Resistance 2123.12Support 2112.02
Resistance 3125.38Support 3108.73
23 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 1.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8886
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
23 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18011 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1101 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹119 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 120.85 & 115.3 yesterday to end at 116.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.