Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹113.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹113.90. The stock reached a high of ₹115.90 and a low of ₹113.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹47,640.61 crore, the stock continues to show volatility within its 52-week range of ₹99.20 to ₹175.65, with a BSE trading volume of 793,109 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 118.6 & a low of 116.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.12
|Support 1
|116.77
|Resistance 2
|120.03
|Support 2
|115.33
|Resistance 3
|121.47
|Support 3
|114.42
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates:
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India increased by 1.86% today, reaching ₹117.50, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Jindal Stainless is experiencing a decline, whereas Lloyds Metals and Energy, APL Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics and Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Lloyds Metals And Energy Ord T
|1317.3
|5.15
|0.39
|1477.5
|560.6
|68926.66
|Jindal Stainless
|603.9
|-21.75
|-3.48
|848.0
|568.7
|49683.05
|Steel Authority Of India
|117.5
|2.15
|1.86
|175.65
|99.2
|48528.58
|Apl Apollo Tubes
|1530.45
|19.05
|1.26
|1729.45
|1253.0
|42449.3
|Shyam Metalics And Energy
|883.4
|14.1
|1.62
|956.9
|524.2
|24658.51
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.25%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹117.20, up 1.60% from yesterday's ₹115.35
Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹116.49 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹117.41. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹117.41 then there can be further positive price movement.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 1.86%, currently trading at ₹117.50. However, over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has declined by 10.62%, also settling at ₹117.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.89%
|3 Months
|0.78%
|6 Months
|-8.69%
|YTD
|1.92%
|1 Year
|-10.62%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.49
|Support 1
|114.05
|Resistance 2
|117.41
|Support 2
|112.53
|Resistance 3
|118.93
|Support 3
|111.61
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 4.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹151.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27417 k
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 793 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹113.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.90 & ₹113.50 yesterday to end at ₹115.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.