Steel Authority Of India share price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority of India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.60 %. The stock closed at 115.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.20 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 113.95 and closed slightly lower at 113.90. The stock reached a high of 115.90 and a low of 113.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 47,640.61 crore, the stock continues to show volatility within its 52-week range of 99.20 to 175.65, with a BSE trading volume of 793,109 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India touched a high of 118.6 & a low of 116.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.12Support 1116.77
Resistance 2120.03Support 2115.33
Resistance 3121.47Support 3114.42
24 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India increased by 1.86% today, reaching 117.50, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Jindal Stainless is experiencing a decline, whereas Lloyds Metals and Energy, APL Apollo Tubes, and Shyam Metalics and Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Lloyds Metals And Energy Ord T1317.35.150.391477.5560.668926.66
Jindal Stainless603.9-21.75-3.48848.0568.749683.05
Steel Authority Of India117.52.151.86175.6599.248528.58
Apl Apollo Tubes1530.4519.051.261729.451253.042449.3
Shyam Metalics And Energy883.414.11.62956.9524.224658.51
24 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.25%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Steel Authority Of India suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India trading at ₹117.20, up 1.60% from yesterday's ₹115.35

Steel Authority Of India Live Updates: The current market price of Steel Authority Of India has surpassed the first resistance of 116.49 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 117.41. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 117.41 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 1.86%, currently trading at 117.50. However, over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has declined by 10.62%, also settling at 117.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.89%
3 Months0.78%
6 Months-8.69%
YTD1.92%
1 Year-10.62%
24 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.49Support 1114.05
Resistance 2117.41Support 2112.53
Resistance 3118.93Support 3111.61
24 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 4.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 151.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy4442
    Hold1010108
    Sell4446
    Strong Sell8889
24 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27417 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 793 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹113.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 115.90 & 113.50 yesterday to end at 115.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

