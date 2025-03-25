Hello User
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 115.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.15 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 116.40 and closed at 115.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 118.60 and a low of 115.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 48,384.03 crore, SAIL's performance has been within a 52-week range of 99.20 to 175.65. The BSE volume recorded was 1,133,372 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28165 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1133 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹115.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 118.60 & 115.40 yesterday to end at 117.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

