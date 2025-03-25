Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹116.40 and closed at ₹115.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹118.60 and a low of ₹115.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹48,384.03 crore, SAIL's performance has been within a 52-week range of ₹99.20 to ₹175.65. The BSE volume recorded was 1,133,372 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1133 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.60 & ₹115.40 yesterday to end at ₹117.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.