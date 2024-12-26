Hello User
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 121.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 120.95 and closed slightly higher at 121.15, with a high of 121.1 and a low of 118.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 49,178.03 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 175.65 and a low of 107.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 737,356 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.68Support 1117.73
Resistance 2122.37Support 2116.47
Resistance 3123.63Support 3114.78
26 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 4.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8886
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
26 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19122 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 737 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹121.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 121.1 & 118.15 yesterday to end at 119. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

