Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 119 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.6 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at 118.95 and closed at 119. The stock reached a high of 119.25 and a low of 116.35. With a market capitalization of 49,178.03 crores, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 175.65 and above its 52-week low of 107.5. The BSE recorded a volume of 354,227 shares traded during the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:16:30 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 0.55%, currently trading at 118.25. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has risen by 1.85%, reaching 118.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.77%, climbing to 23,750.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.85%
3 Months-7.6%
6 Months-17.7%
YTD-4.9%
1 Year1.85%
27 Dec 2024, 08:49:16 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.45Support 1116.55
Resistance 2120.8Support 2115.0
Resistance 3122.35Support 3113.65
27 Dec 2024, 08:35:57 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 3.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8886
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
27 Dec 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19218 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 354 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:03:30 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹119 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 119.25 & 116.35 yesterday to end at 117.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

