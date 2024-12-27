Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India opened at ₹118.95 and closed at ₹119. The stock reached a high of ₹119.25 and a low of ₹116.35. With a market capitalization of ₹49,178.03 crores, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹175.65 and above its 52-week low of ₹107.5. The BSE recorded a volume of 354,227 shares traded during the session.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has increased by 0.55%, currently trading at ₹118.25. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has risen by 1.85%, reaching ₹118.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.77%, climbing to 23,750.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|3 Months
|-7.6%
|6 Months
|-17.7%
|YTD
|-4.9%
|1 Year
|1.85%
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.45
|Support 1
|116.55
|Resistance 2
|120.8
|Support 2
|115.0
|Resistance 3
|122.35
|Support 3
|113.65
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹114.0, 3.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹55.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Strong Sell
|9
|9
|9
|13
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19218 k
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 354 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹119 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.25 & ₹116.35 yesterday to end at ₹117.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend