Mon Dec 30 2024 09:20:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.35 -0.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 747.90 -0.35%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 481.30 0.50%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 307.70 -0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 798.10 -0.18%
LIVE UPDATES

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 117.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.5 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 117 and closed slightly higher at 117.6, marking a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 118.45 and a low of 115.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 47,719.96 crore, SAIL's shares traded a volume of 492,849 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 175.65, while the low is 107.5.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:18:29 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Steel Authority of India has decreased by 0.87%, currently trading at 114.50. Over the past year, the price of Steel Authority of India shares has declined by 5.96%, also reaching 114.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, rising to 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.84%
3 Months-10.62%
6 Months-22.28%
YTD-6.57%
1 Year-5.96%
30 Dec 2024, 08:50:18 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Steel Authority Of India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.75Support 1114.55
Resistance 2119.7Support 2113.3
Resistance 3120.95Support 3111.35
30 Dec 2024, 08:35:23 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 114.0, 1.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 55.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold8886
    Sell6664
    Strong Sell99913
30 Dec 2024, 08:17:36 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18884 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 492 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:01:32 AM IST

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹117.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 118.45 & 115.25 yesterday to end at 115.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

