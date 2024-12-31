Hello User
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : Steel Authority Of India stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -3.25 %. The stock closed at 115.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.75 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Authority Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at 115.35 and closed slightly higher at 115.50. The stock reached a high of 115.50 and a low of 111.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 46,150.36 crore, SAIL's 52-week high stands at 175.65, while the 52-week low is 107.50. The BSE volume for the day was 428,167 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18996 k

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 447 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: Steel Authority Of India closed at ₹115.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 115.5 & 111.1 yesterday to end at 111.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

