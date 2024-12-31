Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Steel Authority Of India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) opened at ₹115.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹115.50. The stock reached a high of ₹115.50 and a low of ₹111.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹46,150.36 crore, SAIL's 52-week high stands at ₹175.65, while the 52-week low is ₹107.50. The BSE volume for the day was 428,167 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 447 k.
Steel Authority Of India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.5 & ₹111.1 yesterday to end at ₹111.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend