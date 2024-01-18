Hello User
Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels sees upward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Strips Wheels stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 264.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.3 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Strips Wheels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Strips Wheels Stock Price Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : Steel Strips Wheels had an open price of 272.15 and a close price of 272.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 282.55 and a low of 260.55. The market capitalization of the company is 4171.18 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 298.9 and the 52-week low is 126.2. The stock had a trading volume of 94,204 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Today :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹265.3, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹264.85

The current stock price of Steel Strips Wheels is 265.3 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.17% and the price has increased by 0.45 points.

18 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Live :Steel Strips Wheels closed at ₹272.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Steel Strips Wheels had a volume of 94,204 shares and closed at a price of 272.05.

