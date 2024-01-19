Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels faces stock decline

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : On the last day, Steel Strips Wheels opened at ₹265.3 and closed at ₹264.85. The stock reached a high of ₹270.7 and a low of ₹253.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4105.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹298.9 and ₹126.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 54101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.