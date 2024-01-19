Hello User
Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels faces stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Strips Wheels stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 264.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.6 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Strips Wheels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Strips Wheels Stock Price Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : On the last day, Steel Strips Wheels opened at 265.3 and closed at 264.85. The stock reached a high of 270.7 and a low of 253.95. The market capitalization of the company is 4105.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 298.9 and 126.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 54101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Today :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹261.6, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹264.85

The current data for Steel Strips Wheels stock shows that the stock price is 261.6. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.25, suggesting a decrease of 3.25 in the stock price.

19 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Live :Steel Strips Wheels closed at ₹264.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Steel Strips Wheels had a volume of 54,101 shares and closed at a price of 264.85.

