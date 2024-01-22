Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels stocks plummet in trading today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : Steel Strips Wheels opened at ₹278 and closed at ₹276.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹278.15 and a low of ₹270.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4265.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹298.9 and ₹126.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 38,595 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Steel Strips Wheels share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|48.05
|0.69
|1.46
|53.58
|20.25
|4665.65
|Gallantt Ispat
|185.35
|6.25
|3.49
|202.6
|46.0
|4472.14
|Steel Strips Wheels
|271.8
|-4.3
|-1.56
|298.9
|126.2
|4254.03
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Co
|229.7
|9.05
|4.1
|248.95
|124.3
|4139.64
|Goodluck India
|1094.3
|3.4
|0.31
|1168.8
|365.6
|2982.65
Steel Strips Wheels share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Steel Strips Wheels stock today is ₹270.9 while the high price is ₹278.15.
Steel Strips Wheels share price update :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹271.8, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹276.1
The current stock price of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹271.8 with a percent change of -1.56. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.56%. The net change is -4.3, meaning the stock price has decreased by 4.3 points.
Steel Strips Wheels share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Steel Strips Wheels reached a low price of ₹270.9 and a high price of ₹278.15 today.
Steel Strips Wheels share price Live :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹271.8, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹276.1
As of the current data, the stock price of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹271.8 with a percent change of -1.56 and a net change of -4.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.56% and has fallen by 4.3 points.
Steel Strips Wheels share price update :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹271.8, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹276.1
The current data for Steel Strips Wheels stock shows that the price is ₹271.8, which represents a decrease of 1.56%. The net change is -4.3, indicating a decrease in value.
Steel Strips Wheels share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.52%
|3 Months
|-11.31%
|6 Months
|20.59%
|YTD
|6.42%
|1 Year
|80.35%
Steel Strips Wheels share price Today :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹271.8, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹276.1
As of the current data, the stock price of Steel Strips Wheels is ₹271.8. The stock experienced a negative percent change of -1.56, resulting in a net change of -4.3.
Steel Strips Wheels share price Live :Steel Strips Wheels closed at ₹276.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Steel Strips Wheels on the BSE had a volume of 38,595 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹276.1.
