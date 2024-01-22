Hello User
Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Strips Wheels stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 276.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.8 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Strips Wheels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Strips Wheels Stock Price Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : Steel Strips Wheels opened at 278 and closed at 276.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 278.15 and a low of 270.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 4265.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 298.9 and 126.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 38,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jayaswal Neco Industries48.050.691.4653.5820.254665.65
Gallantt Ispat185.356.253.49202.646.04472.14
Steel Strips Wheels271.8-4.3-1.56298.9126.24254.03
Sunflag Iron & Steel Co229.79.054.1248.95124.34139.64
Goodluck India1094.33.40.311168.8365.62982.65
22 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Steel Strips Wheels stock today is 270.9 while the high price is 278.15.

22 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price update :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹271.8, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹276.1

The current stock price of Steel Strips Wheels is 271.8 with a percent change of -1.56. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.56%. The net change is -4.3, meaning the stock price has decreased by 4.3 points.

22 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Steel Strips Wheels reached a low price of 270.9 and a high price of 278.15 today.

Click here for Steel Strips Wheels Profit Loss

22 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.52%
3 Months-11.31%
6 Months20.59%
YTD6.42%
1 Year80.35%
22 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Live :Steel Strips Wheels closed at ₹276.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Steel Strips Wheels on the BSE had a volume of 38,595 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 276.1.

