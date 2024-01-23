Hello User
Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Strips Wheels stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 276.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.8 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Strips Wheels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Strips Wheels Stock Price Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Steel Strips Wheels saw an open price of 278, a close price of 276.1, a high of 278.15, and a low of 270.9. The market capitalization for the company is 4265.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 298.9, while the 52-week low is 126.2. The BSE volume for the day was 38,595 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Live :Steel Strips Wheels closed at ₹276.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Strips Wheels, the BSE volume recorded was 38,595 shares. The closing price for the stock was 276.1.

