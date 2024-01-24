Hello User
Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Strips Wheels stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 4.49 %. The stock closed at 271.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Strips Wheels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Strips Wheels Stock Price Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) opened at 284.15 and closed at 271.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 289.15 and a low of 278.95. The market capitalization of SSWL is 4,456.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 298.9 and 126.2 respectively. The BSE volume for SSWL was 71,085 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Live :Steel Strips Wheels closed at ₹271.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Strips Wheels on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71085. The closing price for the stock was 271.8.

