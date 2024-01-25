Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels Plunges in Trading Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : Steel Strips Wheels opened at ₹285.85 and closed at ₹282.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹285.85 and a low of ₹272.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,270.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹298.9 and ₹126.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32,177 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|-9.49%
|6 Months
|9.5%
|YTD
|5.63%
|1 Year
|85.5%
The current data for Steel Strips Wheels stock shows that the price is ₹272.1, representing a percent change of -3.83. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.83% from its previous value. The net change is -10.85, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹10.85 in value.
On the last day of trading for Steel Strips Wheels on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 32,177. The closing price for the stock was ₹282.95.
