Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Strips Wheels stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -3.83 %. The stock closed at 282.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.1 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Strips Wheels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Strips Wheels Stock Price Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : Steel Strips Wheels opened at 285.85 and closed at 282.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 285.85 and a low of 272.1. The market capitalization of the company is 4,270.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 298.9 and 126.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32,177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months-9.49%
6 Months9.5%
YTD5.63%
1 Year85.5%
25 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Today :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹272.1, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹282.95

The current data for Steel Strips Wheels stock shows that the price is 272.1, representing a percent change of -3.83. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.83% from its previous value. The net change is -10.85, indicating that the stock has decreased by 10.85 in value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Live :Steel Strips Wheels closed at ₹282.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Steel Strips Wheels on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 32,177. The closing price for the stock was 282.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.