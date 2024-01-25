Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels Plunges in Trading Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : Steel Strips Wheels opened at ₹285.85 and closed at ₹282.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹285.85 and a low of ₹272.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,270.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹298.9 and ₹126.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32,177 shares.

