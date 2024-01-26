Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels Soars in Trading Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) had an open price of ₹275.25 and a close price of ₹273.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹282.5 and a low of ₹274.85. The market capitalization of SSWL is ₹4357.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹298.9 and the 52-week low is ₹126.2. The stock had a trading volume of 50,639 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Steel Strips Wheels stock shows that the price is ₹277.65, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 3.7. This means that the stock has increased by 1.35% and has gained 3.7 points.
On the last day of trading, Steel Strips Wheels had a total volume of 50,639 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹273.95.
