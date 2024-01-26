Hello User
Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Strips Wheels stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 273.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.65 per share.

Steel Strips Wheels Stock Price Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) had an open price of 275.25 and a close price of 273.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 282.5 and a low of 274.85. The market capitalization of SSWL is 4357.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 298.9 and the 52-week low is 126.2. The stock had a trading volume of 50,639 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Today :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹277.65, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹273.95

The current data of Steel Strips Wheels stock shows that the price is 277.65, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 3.7. This means that the stock has increased by 1.35% and has gained 3.7 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Live :Steel Strips Wheels closed at ₹273.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Steel Strips Wheels had a total volume of 50,639 shares. The closing price for the stock was 273.95.

