Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Steel Strips Wheels saw an open price of ₹275.25 and a close price of ₹273.95. The stock reached a high of ₹282.5 and a low of ₹274.85. The market capitalization for the company is ₹4357.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹298.9 and the 52-week low is ₹126.2. On the BSE, a total of 50,639 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.