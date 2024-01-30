Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels Surges in Trading Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Steel Strips Wheels opened at ₹282.15 and closed at ₹277.65. The stock had a high of ₹283 and a low of ₹276.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4362.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹298.9 and the 52-week low is ₹126.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,859 shares.
The current data for Steel Strips Wheels stock shows that the price is ₹278 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and has gained 0.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|-5.21%
|6 Months
|10.83%
|YTD
|7.02%
|1 Year
|98.07%
On the last day, Steel Strips Wheels had a volume of 37,859 shares and closed at a price of ₹277.65.
