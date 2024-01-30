Hello User
Steel Strips Wheels share price Today Live Updates : Steel Strips Wheels Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Steel Strips Wheels stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 277.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278 per share. Investors should monitor Steel Strips Wheels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Steel Strips Wheels Stock Price Today

Steel Strips Wheels Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Steel Strips Wheels opened at 282.15 and closed at 277.65. The stock had a high of 283 and a low of 276.15. The market capitalization of the company is 4362.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 298.9 and the 52-week low is 126.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,859 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price update :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹278, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹277.65

The current data for Steel Strips Wheels stock shows that the price is 278 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and has gained 0.35 points.

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months-5.21%
6 Months10.83%
YTD7.02%
1 Year98.07%
30 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Today :Steel Strips Wheels trading at ₹278, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹277.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Steel Strips Wheels is 278 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.35.

30 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Steel Strips Wheels share price Live :Steel Strips Wheels closed at ₹277.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Steel Strips Wheels had a volume of 37,859 shares and closed at a price of 277.65.

