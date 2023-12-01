Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks in the Red Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -2.8 %. The stock closed at 337.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had an open price of 337.45 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 339.85 and a low of 326. The market capitalization is 6223.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 408.75 and the 52-week low is 253.45. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 19,806 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹328, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹337.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 328. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -2.8% or a net change of -9.45.

01 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹337.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE was 19,806 shares. The closing price for the stock was 337.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.