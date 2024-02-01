Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -2.9 %. The stock closed at 583.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 594.9 and closed at 583.3. The stock had a high of 597.05 and a low of 556.75. The market capitalization of the company is 13,198.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 628.5 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 386,050 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

