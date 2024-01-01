Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹438.35 and closed at ₹433.45. The stock reached a high of ₹440 and a low of ₹426.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,080.21 crores. Its 52-week high is ₹459 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The stock had a volume of 86,183 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹452.25. There has been a 4.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.13%
|3 Months
|9.3%
|6 Months
|49.47%
|YTD
|61.78%
|1 Year
|62.11%
The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹443.8. It has seen a percent change of 2.59 and a net change of 11.2.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE was 86,183. The closing price of the shares was ₹433.45.
