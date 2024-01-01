Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 4.54 %. The stock closed at 432.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 438.35 and closed at 433.45. The stock reached a high of 440 and a low of 426.3. The company has a market capitalization of 10,080.21 crores. Its 52-week high is 459 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The stock had a volume of 86,183 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹452.25, up 4.54% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is 452.25. There has been a 4.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.65.

01 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.13%
3 Months9.3%
6 Months49.47%
YTD61.78%
1 Year62.11%
01 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹443.8, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 443.8. It has seen a percent change of 2.59 and a net change of 11.2.

01 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹433.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE was 86,183. The closing price of the shares was 433.45.

