Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 4.78 %. The stock closed at 575.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 603 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 575.55 and closed at 575.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 604.25 and the low was 562.05. The market capitalization stood at 14053.54 crore. The 52-week high was 646.95 and the low was 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 78,963 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.52%
3 Months67.18%
6 Months59.73%
YTD39.76%
1 Year104.9%
01 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹603, up 4.78% from yesterday's ₹575.5

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows a price of 603 with a 4.78% increase, resulting in a net change of 27.5.

01 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹575.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a volume of 78,963 shares with a closing price of 575.5.

