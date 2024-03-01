Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹575.55 and closed at ₹575.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹604.25 and the low was ₹562.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹14053.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹646.95 and the low was ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 78,963 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.