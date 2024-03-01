Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹575.55 and closed at ₹575.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹604.25 and the low was ₹562.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹14053.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹646.95 and the low was ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 78,963 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.52%
|3 Months
|67.18%
|6 Months
|59.73%
|YTD
|39.76%
|1 Year
|104.9%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows a price of ₹603 with a 4.78% increase, resulting in a net change of 27.5.
On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a volume of 78,963 shares with a closing price of ₹575.5.
