Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy saw an open price of ₹581.75 and a close price of ₹572.45. The stock reached a high of ₹586.4 and a low of ₹565.4. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹13,201.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹628.5 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 44,611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.