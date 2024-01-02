Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 3.02 %. The stock closed at 432.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 443.8 and closed at 432.6. The stock reached a high of 454.2 and a low of 436.3. The market capitalization of the company is 10,384.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 459 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 398,086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹445.65, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹432.6

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 445.65, reflecting a 3.02 percent increase. The net change is 13.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

02 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹432.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 398,086 shares. The closing price for the shares was 432.6.

