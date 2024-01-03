Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Plummet Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 445.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 449.6 and closed at 445.65. The stock reached a high of 452.15 and a low of 434. The market capitalization of the company is 10,288.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 459 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 144,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹441.55, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹445.65

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 441.55. There has been a decrease of 0.92% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.1.

03 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹445.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a volume of 144,518 shares with a closing price of 445.65.

