Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Plummet Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹449.6 and closed at ₹445.65. The stock reached a high of ₹452.15 and a low of ₹434. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,288.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹459 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 144,518 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹441.55. There has been a decrease of 0.92% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.1.
On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had a volume of 144,518 shares with a closing price of ₹445.65.
