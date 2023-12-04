Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 334.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 351.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 347 and closed at 334.6. The stock had a high of 351.3 and a low of 336.2. The market capitalization of the company is 6665.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 408.75 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 251,697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹334.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, a total of 251,697 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 334.6.

