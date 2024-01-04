Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 448.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 445 and closed at 442. The stock had a high of 460 and a low of 445. The company's market capitalization is 10,453.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 459 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The stock had a trading volume of 226,667 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock for the day is 447.25, while the high price is 457.

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹449.2, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹448.6

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 449.2. There has been a slight percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.6.

04 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.64%
3 Months18.52%
6 Months54.87%
YTD3.8%
1 Year66.01%
04 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹449.75, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹448.6

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is 449.75. There has been a 0.26 percent change, with a net change of 1.15.

04 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹442 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 226,667. The closing price for the day was 442.

