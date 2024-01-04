Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Positive Trading Day

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹445 and closed at ₹442. The stock had a high of ₹460 and a low of ₹445. The company's market capitalization is ₹10,453.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹459 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The stock had a trading volume of 226,667 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock for the day is ₹447.25, while the high price is ₹457.
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹449.2. There has been a slight percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.64%
|3 Months
|18.52%
|6 Months
|54.87%
|YTD
|3.8%
|1 Year
|66.01%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹449.75. There has been a 0.26 percent change, with a net change of 1.15.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 226,667. The closing price for the day was ₹442.
