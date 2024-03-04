Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 597.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 599.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹600.9 and closed at ₹597.9. The high for the day was ₹603.7 and the low was ₹595. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,964.97 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹646.95 and the 52-week low at ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 22,666 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:02:15 AM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹597.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume was 22,666 shares with a closing price of ₹597.90.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!