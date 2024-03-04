Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 597.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 599.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 600.9 and closed at 597.9. The high for the day was 603.7 and the low was 595. The market capitalization stood at 13,964.97 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 646.95 and the 52-week low at 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 22,666 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹597.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume was 22,666 shares with a closing price of 597.90.

