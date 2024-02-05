Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Soar

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 569.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 576.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 581.75, the close price was 572.45, the high was 586.4, and the low was 555.95. The market capitalization is 13,174.89 crore, with a 52-week high of 628.5 and a 52-week low of 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 91,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is 570.15, while the high price is 585.85.

05 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹576.3, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹569.15

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 576.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.26, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.15, suggesting that the stock has seen a positive movement.

05 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.45%
3 Months84.66%
6 Months44.64%
YTD31.66%
1 Year104.77%
05 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹565.4, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹572.45

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that its price is 565.4 with a percent change of -1.23. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.23% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -7.05, indicating a decrease of 7.05.

05 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹572.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, a total of 91,436 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 572.45.

