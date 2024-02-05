Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Soar

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was ₹581.75, the close price was ₹572.45, the high was ₹586.4, and the low was ₹555.95. The market capitalization is ₹13,174.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹628.5 and a 52-week low of ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 91,436 shares.
The current day's low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is ₹570.15, while the high price is ₹585.85.
The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹576.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.26, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.15, suggesting that the stock has seen a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.45%
|3 Months
|84.66%
|6 Months
|44.64%
|YTD
|31.66%
|1 Year
|104.77%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that its price is ₹565.4 with a percent change of -1.23. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.23% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -7.05, indicating a decrease of ₹7.05.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, a total of 91,436 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹572.45.
