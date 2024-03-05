Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 599.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price TodayPremium
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 604.85 and closed at 599.2. The stock reached a high of 604.85 and a low of 586.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 13,748.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 646.95 and the 52-week low was 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 76,008 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹589.9, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹599.2

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently trading at 589.9 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -9.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:09:02 AM IST

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹599.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume was 76,008 shares with a closing price of 599.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie