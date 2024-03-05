Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 599.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 604.85 and closed at 599.2. The stock reached a high of 604.85 and a low of 586.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 13,748.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 646.95 and the 52-week low was 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 76,008 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹589.9, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹599.2

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently trading at 589.9 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -9.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹599.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume was 76,008 shares with a closing price of 599.2.

