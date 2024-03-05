Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Dips in Trading Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹604.85 and closed at ₹599.2. The stock reached a high of ₹604.85 and a low of ₹586.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹13,748.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹646.95 and the 52-week low was ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 76,008 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is currently trading at ₹589.9 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -9.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume was 76,008 shares with a closing price of ₹599.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!